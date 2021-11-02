ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 566,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of ZENYF opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 3.42. ZEN Graphene Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $415.36 million, a P/E ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 0.92.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

