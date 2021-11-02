Zai Lab (ZLAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Zai Lab to post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, analysts expect Zai Lab to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $104.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,624. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.55. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $80.87 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,246,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total value of $1,146,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

