Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Strong-Buy

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Materialise has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Materialise by 412.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

