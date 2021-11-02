Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) to Buy

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DBVT. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,805. The stock has a market cap of $357.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The company had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in DBV Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

