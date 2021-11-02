Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) to Hold

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

RCEL opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.04. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 90.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

