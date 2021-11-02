Zacks Investment Research Lowers Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

SLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $49.78 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

