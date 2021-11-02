Zacks Investment Research Lowers SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

SILV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

SILV stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.88.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

