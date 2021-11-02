Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to Hold

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIX. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

