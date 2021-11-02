Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). U.S. Well Services posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of USWS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.47. 1,520,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,857. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

