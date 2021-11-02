Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to announce $154.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.00 million and the highest is $155.70 million. Oil States International reported sales of $137.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $577.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $579.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $703.10 million, with estimates ranging from $665.60 million to $759.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:OIS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,768. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $376.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,149 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

