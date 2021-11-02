Zacks: Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $2.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.73. 22,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. MasTec has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

