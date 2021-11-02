Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.01. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dutch Bros.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shares of BROS stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.07. 20,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,521. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,522,000.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

