Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Compass Diversified posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CODI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of CODI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 336,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,140. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $137,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 826.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Compass Diversified by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

