Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,043,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,506,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

