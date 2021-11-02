Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) to Announce -$0.66 EPS

Analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.63). Bilibili posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bilibili.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

Shares of BILI stock traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.69. 3,406,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,586. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 262.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,379 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 83.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 20.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3,978.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,256,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,144,000 after purchasing an additional 250,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bilibili (BILI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.