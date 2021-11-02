Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Yatra Online reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 61.24% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Yatra Online stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,042. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $147.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.