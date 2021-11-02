Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Yatra Online reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 61.24% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Yatra Online stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,042. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $147.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.