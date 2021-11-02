Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.66 Million

Brokerages predict that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will report $26.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.60 million to $26.72 million. Venus Concept posted sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year sales of $105.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $106.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $127.03 million, with estimates ranging from $125.90 million to $128.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.89. 198,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,354. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

