Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report $132.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.08 million and the lowest is $132.00 million. Upwork reported sales of $106.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $498.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $498.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $622.43 million, with estimates ranging from $617.56 million to $627.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.20 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,686. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in Upwork by 8.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Upwork by 32.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $1,491,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Upwork by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Upwork by 36.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

