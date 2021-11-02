Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Announce $3.37 EPS

Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce earnings per share of $3.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.34. The Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $3.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.32 to $14.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,477,051,000 after acquiring an additional 99,945 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

COO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $421.72. 458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $427.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.27. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $319.51 and a 52-week high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

