Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Newmark Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Newmark Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Newmark Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,728. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

