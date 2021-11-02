Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Announce -$0.85 EPS

Equities analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($2.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $15,018,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,062.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,203 shares of company stock worth $45,987,946 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,312. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 2.17. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

