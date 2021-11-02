Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

GPK stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. 48,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,902. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 378.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 241,601 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 31.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.