Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.39. The stock had a trading volume of 35,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $77.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.