Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.70. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $6.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of NYSE DEN traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.85. 400,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,622. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.44. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.