Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.70. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $6.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.
Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000.
Shares of NYSE DEN traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.85. 400,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,622. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.44. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Denbury Company Profile
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
