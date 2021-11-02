Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $0.88. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 468.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $9.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $240.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.99. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $149.15 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.667 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

See Also: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.