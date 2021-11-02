Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $0.88. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 468.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $9.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $240.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.99. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $149.15 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.667 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

