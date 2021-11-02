Zacks: Analysts Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. TechTarget reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 194,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,292,444.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,016 over the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 234,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $95.19. 124,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,149. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

