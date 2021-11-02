Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 338.8% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 115.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 130.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.
GAIN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,204. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $523.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.54. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $16.18.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
