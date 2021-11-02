Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 338.8% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 115.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 130.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

GAIN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,204. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $523.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.54. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $16.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.