Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 47,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,875. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

