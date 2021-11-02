Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $687.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to post sales of $687.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $682.12 million to $693.84 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $673.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

NOMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 395,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,554,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,520 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,113,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 862,409 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

