Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to report $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.60. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 386.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

MGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

MGY stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 91,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

