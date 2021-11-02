Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Knowles posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Knowles has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,211 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,219. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,740,000 after buying an additional 738,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,403,000 after buying an additional 196,725 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 70.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,696,000 after buying an additional 3,100,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,736,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,980,000 after buying an additional 111,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,813,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after buying an additional 70,089 shares in the last quarter.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

