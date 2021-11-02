Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.45 Million

Analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to post $63.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $48.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $218.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.72 million to $219.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $241.68 million, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FC. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of FC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. 54,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $600.12 million, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

