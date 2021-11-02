Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NYSE:DBD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,751. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $727.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 3.26. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

