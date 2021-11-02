Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Cap Tops $1.39 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $55,455.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

