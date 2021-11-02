YGGDRASH Achieves Market Cap of $2.35 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.35 million and $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00229158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096640 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

