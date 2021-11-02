Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 293.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Yellow worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yellow by 218.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,353 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth $14,972,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Yellow by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 486,874 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $9,095,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter worth about $6,081,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YELL opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Yellow Co. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $468.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.18.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

