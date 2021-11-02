Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given a C$5.50 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$5.50 target price on Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YRI. Cormark decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.09.

TSE:YRI opened at C$4.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.59. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.82 and a twelve month high of C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

