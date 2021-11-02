Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,929 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $18,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $34,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,713. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

YMAB opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.61. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

