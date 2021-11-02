Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.43.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

