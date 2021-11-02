Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Shares Up 5.3%

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 563,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,956,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,064,000 after acquiring an additional 281,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,175,000 after purchasing an additional 94,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after purchasing an additional 536,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,630,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,533,000 after purchasing an additional 171,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

