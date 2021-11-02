Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Gap Up to $39.56

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.56, but opened at $41.47. Xencor shares last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 498 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 718.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

