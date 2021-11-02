X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.21

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and traded as high as $38.88. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 1,226,820 shares changing hands.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASHR. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 509.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,445,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,612,000 after buying an additional 1,208,650 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $24,855,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $17,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 323.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 403,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 38.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 172,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter.

