Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Truist

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target upped by Truist from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WH. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of WH opened at $84.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $86.12. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after purchasing an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 811.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 197,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

