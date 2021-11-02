Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $718.00 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $246,816.84 and $718.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $725.93 or 0.01191771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00230736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00096403 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

