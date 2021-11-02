WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.64

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.64 and traded as low as $49.05. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 5,774 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 68,100.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

