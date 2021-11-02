Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC stock opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $92.65.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.