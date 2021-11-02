Wingstop’s (WING) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.61.
Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $173.73 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.15.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
