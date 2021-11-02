Wingstop’s (WING) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.61.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $173.73 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,032,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Wingstop by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

