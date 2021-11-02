Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report sales of $75.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.30 million and the highest is $76.14 million. Wingstop reported sales of $63.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $302.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $345.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $358.92 million, with estimates ranging from $343.91 million to $396.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wingstop.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,451.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.

Shares of WING opened at $173.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.15. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 182.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

