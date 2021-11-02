Wings Price Tops $0.0327 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Wings has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wings coin can currently be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $671.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00051048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00220982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00093547 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

