Wing Finance (WING) Market Cap Achieves $40.23 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00082439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00075922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00102617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,968.75 or 0.99520738 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,405.49 or 0.06962780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

